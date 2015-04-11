Last updated on .From the section Wales

Jamie Donaldson of Wales waits on the second tee alongside caddie Michael Donaghy during the third round

Masters 2015 Venue: Augusta, Georgia Dates: 9-12 April Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra. TV highlights of rounds one and two followed by BBC Two live coverage of Saturday and Sunday. Live text commentary of every round on the BBC Sport website. Read full details here

Jamie Donaldson fell further off the pace at the 2015 Masters with a third-round 76 to move to five over par.

The 39-year-old had finished the first round two over, but improved on Friday in Augusta with a round of one under.

But even that form deserted the world number 27 on Saturday with a round that included two double-bogeys, three bogeys and three birdies.

Leader Jordan Spieth, 21, continued his fine form as the American stretched his advantage to 16 under.

Former winner Ian Woosnam, 57, missed the cut on Friday after his two over saw him finish on five over.

Donaldson finished joint-14th in 2014, while Woosnam claimed the famous green jacket in 1991.