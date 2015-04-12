Jamie Donaldson found himself in some awkward positions during the 2015 Masters at Augusta

Jamie Donaldson at last found the touch that had deserted him during the first three rounds of the 2015 Masters with a final-round 67 at Augusta.

The 39-year-old Welshman made Friday's cut with rounds of 74 and 71, but a third-round 76 ensured there would be no dramatic challenge to the leaders.

Donaldson showed his class on the final day with eight birdies, albeit with three bogeys, to end on par overall.

But that was still a long way behind winner Jordan Spieth on 18 under.

Former winner Ian Woosnam, 57, missed the cut on Friday after his two over saw him finish on five over for the tournament.

Donaldson finished joint-14th in 2014, while Woosnam claimed the famous green jacket in 1991.

Ryder Cup hero Donaldson admitted he had learned a lot from being paired with Tiger Woods on the first two days at Augusta.

"Watching Tiger play for the first two days you can see he is hitting shots that if they don't come off, you are missing it in the right place," Donaldson said.

"You are not just playing with the best golfer but one of the greatest athletes of all time. It can only be a great honour. I enjoyed it.

"Coming to the Masters having just missed two cuts in a row it's probably not the ideal draw, but it was actually very exciting to play with him.

"You would have liked to have more form coming in, but you have to take the rough with the smooth. We got on very well and he's a very nice fella."

Speaking about his round, Donaldson added: "I just found my putting a bit today. Yesterday was not great. It's one of those courses where I did not hit a bad shot in four holes and was two over par.

"I was trying a few things with my putting and found something today after not holing any putts for the last few tournaments."