Paralympics 2016: Josie Pearson switches to hand-cycling for Rio

Paralympic discus champion Josie Pearson has switched from athletics to hand-cycling before the 2016 Games.

The Briton won gold in the F51/52/53 discus, and broke the world record three times, at London 2012.

But the 29-year-old has decided to switch to hand-cycling as the discus is no longer part of the Paralympic programme for Rio.

"I'm more than ready to face the challenges that lie ahead in my bid to get to Rio 2016," said Pearson.

"It's going to be tough but at the end of it there's the potential I could be on that podium again and potentially bringing back more bling for GB."

Pearson, from Hay-on-Wye in Powys, has been accepted onto the British Cycling Para-cycling Podium Programme and has been training during the winter season.

Should Pearson secure her place in the GB Para-cycling team for Rio she would be the first female athlete to feature at three consecutive Paralympics in three different sports.

She was a member of Great Britain's wheelchair rugby team in Beijing 2008 before switching to athletics for London 2012.