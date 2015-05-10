Welsh Para table tennis players take four medal in Slovenia

(Lto R) Rob Davies, Paul Karabardak, Sara Head and Tom Matthews all took medals in Slovenia

Swansea's Paul Karabardak took gold in the Para table tennis men's class 6 singles at the Slovenia Open.

There was further success for Welsh players at the tournament as Rob Davies took silver in the men's class 1 singles.

Davies then combined with Tom Matthews to take bronze in the men's class 1 team event.

Beddau's Sara Head also took bronze in the women's class 3 team event with her London 2012 partner Jane Campbell.