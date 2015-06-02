Triathlete Helen Jenkins injured for European Games in Baku

Helen Jenkins has twice won the ITU World Triathlon Series in 2008 and 2011

Triathlete Helen Jenkins has withdrawn from the European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, because of an ankle injury.

The Welsh athlete, 31, a two-time ITU World Triathlon Series winner, missed much of 2013 and the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a foot injury.

Jenkins made her return last month in the World Series race in Cape Town, where she finished seventh.

"I'm disappointed to be missing Baku and to miss out on being part of Team GB," Jenkins said.

"I've been out for a while due to injury, but my first race last month in Cape Town went really well and the foot injury responded really well, but then I picked up an ankle problem.

"I've rested it and it's fine now but I've missed too much training to be able to go to Baku and be able to challenge for a medal.

Wales' proud triathlon record Helen Jenkins, the 2008 and 2011 champion, is one of three Welsh women to win the World Triathlon title. Leanda Cave claimed the title in 2002 and Non Stanford was victorious at the first attempt in 2013.

"I'd like to wish everyone good luck and will be supporting Team GB from home."

Jenkins is one of five Team GB members to be ruled out, including fellow triathlete Jess Learmonth (chest infection) and boxer Lisa Whiteside (head injury).

No replacements will be selected for those three athletes, but Charlie Fellows and Georgina Hockenhull will join the women's artistic gymnastics squad after Rebecca Tunney and Tyesha Mattis pulled out injured.

Team GB will take 160 athletes to Azerbaijan for the inaugural European Games, which runs from 12-28 June.

The team will compete across 13 sports and 19 disciplines during the 17 days of competition in Baku.