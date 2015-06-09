Aled Sion Davies 'devastated' by Rio 2016 F42 discus omission

Aled Sion Davies holds the F42 discus world record with 48.87m

Aled Sion Davies is "devastated" that he will not be able to defend his Paralympic F42 discus title after the event was cut from the Rio 2016 Games.

The Welshman is also the world and European champion and record holder.

But the 24-year-old will now have to concentrate on the shot put.

Davies tweeted: "[International Paralympic Committee] have confirmed they won't be reinstating my discus into Rio 2016 - devastated I won't be able to defend my London 2012 gold."

The Bridgend product won bronze at the London 2012 Paralympics in the shot put, and is the world and European champion in that discipline as well.

"Focus is now on F42 shot, which I've made huge progress in already in 2015. [Fellow Welsh athlete Ryan Spencer-Jones] and I are excited to see where we can take the event!" Davies added.