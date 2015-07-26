IPC Grand Prix: Olivia Breen takes birthday bronze in London

From the section

Sophie Hahn wins the 400m T38 followed by Margarita Goncharova (left, silver) and Olivia Breen (right, bronze)

Olivia Breen enjoyed a memorable 19th birthday at the IPC Grand Prix Final on Sunday as the Welsh athlete took bronze in 13.42 seconds in the T38 100 metres.

British rival Sophie Hahn took gold in a new world record of 13.07sec, with Russia's three-time Paralympic champion Margarita Goncharova second.

Elsewhere at the Olympic Park in London, Laura Sugar also claimed bronze in the T44 100m.

Rhys Jones finished fifth in 11.96 seconds in the men's T37 100m.

Earl McRae was seventh in the T20 400m.