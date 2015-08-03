Special Olympics: Welsh athletes add three golds to GB haul

The 2015 Special Olympics were held in Los Angeles, USA

Welsh athletes contributed 12 medals, including three golds, to Great Britain's 179-medal haul at the Special Olympics in Los Angeles.

Swansea swimmer Matthew Allen was part of the GB quartet that took gold in the 4x25m freestyle relay and also bronze in the 50m backstroke (Division M4).

Badminton player Lloyd Crawley won gold in the men's singles and silver in the men's doubles (Group 3).

Andrew Williams took gold in the K1 500m kayak sprint (Division 60).

Cardiff's Williams also took bronze in the K1 200m kayak sprint (Division 70) and was part of a four-strong Welsh contingent among the kayakers.

Adrian Abbott claimed silver in the K1 200m kayak sprint (Division 80) and bronze in the K1 500m kayak sprint (Division 60).

Stephen Beynon won two silvers, one in the K1 200m kayak sprint (Division 40) and then teamed up with James Savory to secure second on the podium in the K2 500m kayak sprint (Division 10).

There was also a medal for Kay Paynter in the bowls, helping GB claim bronze in the team event (Division M1).