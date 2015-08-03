Netball: Wales' World Cup build-up delights coach Trish Wilcox

Chelsea Lewis is only 21 but has already won 42 Wales caps

2015 Netball World Cup Venue: Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, AustraliaDate:7-16 August Coverage: Updates and daily reports on the BBC Sport website.

Wales netball coach Trish Wilcox was thrilled with their final warm-up game before the World Cup opener against Fiji on Friday, 7 August in Sydney.

Inspired by the goal-shooting of Chelsea Lewis, who had a 95% success rate, Wales beat Tassie Spirit 62-39.

"Going into the Fiji game everyone is pushing for those starting positions, which is a fantastic place for us to be in," Wilcox told BBC Wales Sport.

"Combinations that we've tried, some are really consolidating now."

Wales had lost 54-42 to an Australian Netball Centre of Excellence side in their first warm-up match, soon after arriving at their training base in Tasmania.

But Wilcox's side bounced back with a 45-36 victory over Scotland on Saturday, before the heavy win against Tassie Spirit.

"It was an excellent result... the end result showed how hard the girls have worked over the past week and we came up with a convincing win," Wilcox said.

"This has been fantastic preparation, it's enabled us to be away from any distractions... the progression they've made in this short time, it's been great.

"We've learnt that we're competitive as a 12 and going into a tournament of 10 days that's a great place to be.

"Everybody has put their hands up [for a starting place against Fiji].

"The morale is really good, the girls are in a fantastic place and the team spirit is high.

"It does feel like a family with everyone striving hard for each other."

After playing Fiji, Wales continue their Pool D campaign against Zambia on 9 August and then play Uganda the following day.