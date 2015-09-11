Commonwealth Youth Games: Wales win two gold medals in Samoa

Catrin Jones (centre) is Wales' senior weightlifting champion in the 48kg category

Wales won two gold medals, five silver and two bronze at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa.

Wales' golds were won by weightlifter Catrin Jones, and Rebekah O'Loughlin and Joely Lomas in the tennis doubles.

In the men's doubles there was silver for Matthew Story and Ricky Hernandez, while Story won bronze in the singles.

Swimmer Kathryn Greenslade won a silver medal in the 200 metres freestyle and Rebecca Sutton claimed silver in the 400m individual medley.

There were another two medals in the pool, silver and bronze respectively in the women's 4x100m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relays, with Greenslade competing over both distances and Sutton in the 100.

Weightlifter Jordan Sakkas won silver in the men's 94kg class.