Hollie Arnold eyes Rio 2016 gold after World Championships title

Hollie Arnold moved to Cardiff to train with coach Anthony Hughes

Hollie Arnold has set her sights on Paralympic gold after retaining her F46 javelin title at the IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha.

The 21-year-old, who lives and trains in Cardiff, set a new personal best and championship record of 40.53 metres.

"I just wanted to break that world record, but Rio needs to get ready for me because I'm coming," she said.

"It's always been in my sights and I'm a bit more hungry and I really want to get a Paralympic gold medal."

"I've never been to a Paralympics and won a major medal, so that's definitely my aim," she added.

Poland's Katarzyna Piekart is the current F46 javelin world record holder, having thrown 41.15m at London 2012.

While that is now in Arnold's sights after improving her own personal mark in Doha, she was delighted to retain the World title.

"I'm over the moon really. Coming out here and being the last one to compete I had a lot of pressure to retain my title," she added.

"But going out there I knew I was in the best shape of my life and I felt happy to be here, and sometimes you have to enjoy the fact you're part of a team, part of a sport.

"The GB team has done so well, so I'm so glad I've added another gold medal to the tally."