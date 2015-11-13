Wales begin their Euro 2016 preparations with a friendly match against the Netherlands, and Sport Wales sent Danny Gabbidon to catch up with two of his old team-mates.

The former Wales defender spoke with goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and midfielder Joe Ledley of Crystal Palace about their crazy dance celebrations and the ever-growing Ledley beard.

The pair talk about their excitement over the European Championship finals and how they miss their former room-mate.

