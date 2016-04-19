World Snooker Championship: Michael White reveals depression

Michael White won his first professional title at the Shoot-Out in Blackpool in 2015

Wales' Michael White does "not know where to turn" with his game after revealing he suffers from depression following his World Championship exit.

The world number 15 lost 10-7 to Sam Baird in the first round in Sheffield.

The 24-year-old, who has won one ranking tournament, admitted he could not focus against the qualifier and world number 59 at The Crucible.

"I do suffer a bit with depression and stress can bring it on and make it feel worse," White told BBC Wales Sport.

"The honest truth is I couldn't focus out there at all and I don't really know where to turn at the moment with my game.

"I've got to get my mental state right first before I can go anywhere."

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has tipped Neath-born White as a future title winner.

White was the youngest player ever to make a competitive century when he did so at the age of nine and was world amateur champion by the age of 14.

He won his first world ranking title at the 2015 Indian Open in Mumbai with victory over Ricky Walden.