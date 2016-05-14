Last updated on .From the section Wales

Andrew Selby fought at the 2012 London Olympics, reaching the quarter-finals

Flyweight Andrew Selby became the fastest Welsh boxer to win a British title with a points victory over Louis Norman at Ice Arena Wales in Cardiff.

It was the 27-year-old from Barry's fifth outing as a professional fighter, having made his debut in October 2015.

No Welsh fighter had claimed a Lonsdale belt in fewer bouts and in less time since turning professional.

Norman, 32, had lost only one of his previous 13 contests.

Norman weighed in 0.9lbs over the eight-stone limit, but made the weight with seconds to spare after stripping completely naked.

The fight was on the undercard of Lee Haskins' successful IBF world bantamweight title defence against Ivan Morales.