Paralympics GB: Olivia Breen helps Great Britain to IPC European relay gold

Olivia Breen helped GB to win Paralympic bronze at London 2012

Wales' Olivia Breen helped Great Britain set a world record to win the T35-38 4x100m relay gold at The IPC European Championships.

Breen, Maria Lyle, Georgie Hermitage and Sophie Hahn finished in 51.63 seconds to beat their own world record of 52.22 seconds, set in Qatar in 2015.

Russia came second in 53.17 seconds in the two-team race in Grosseto, Italy.

Later in the day, Breen's compatriot Laura Sugar won silver for Paralympics GB in the T44 100m.

Irmgar Bensusan of Germany beat Sugar with a time of 13.60 second to take gold.