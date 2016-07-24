Tour de France 2016: Chris Froome win 'amazing' says Geraint Thomas

Media playback is not supported on this device Tour de France 2016: Chris Froome on historic third win

Geraint Thomas says he took great satisfaction from fellow Team Sky rider Chris Froome's third Tour de France win.

Froome, 31, became the first British rider to defend the title and win three Le Tours.

Thomas and team-mates flanked Froome as he crossed the finishing line in Paris.

"Even though he's the one that wins it and gets all the plaudits on the podium, we all go through so much together," Thomas said.

"Everyone in the world of cycling knows how much it is a team sport as well as individual.

"It's just amazing to be a part of."

Team Sky's victory was their fourth in five years with Thomas finishing 15th while fellow Welshman Rowe was placed 151st.

Thomas, 30, will now turn his attention to the Olympic Games in Rio, where he will compete in the time trial and road race.