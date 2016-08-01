Aled Sion Davies: World record holder expects tough test in Rio

Aled Sion Davies has won gold medals at Paralympics, World and European championships

Aled Sion Davies expects records to fall in the F42 shot put at the Paralympics.

Davies took bronze in the event at London 2012 and is the current world record holder.

But the 25-year-old from Bridgend expects to face tough competition from Iran's Sajad Mohammadian and German Frank Tinnemeier.

"It's going to be between us and it's going to mean breaking the world record to win the gold medal," he said.

Davies won F42 discus gold at the London Games, but cannot defend his title because the event will not be held in Rio.

He says hen is confident ahead of the competition.

"I'm a much better athlete this time round," he added.

"I'm throwing a lot further as well, so I've worked very, very hard and I'm not going to have any regrets.

Aled Davies beat Sajad Mohammadian and Frank Tennemeier at the 2015 World Championship and expects them to be his main rivals in Rio

"I'm good enough to throw a long way and break that world record so that's what I'm going there to do, and if someone comes out and throws better I take my hat off to them."

Davies changed coaches in 2014, with Ryan Spencer-Jones taking over from Anthony Hughes who had been with him from the age of 15.

And after missing out on a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, he is more determined than ever to succeed.

"I know right now I've done everything, there's been no stone left unturned," he added.

"We've worked very hard and after the disappointment of the Commonwealth Games I'm going to do everything in my power to ensure I never have that disappointment again.

"I'm going there to deliver a performance and execute a process and if I can do that then job done.

"Like everyone growing up they dream of one colour - gold - so that's where my mind is at the moment."