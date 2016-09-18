Paralympics 2016: Rio wheelchair basketball bronze for Welshman Phil Pratt

Phil Pratt
Phil Pratt is from Welsh capital Cardiff
Venue: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Dates: 7-18 September Time in Rio: BST -4
Coverage: Live updates, video clips, medal table, results and news alerts, catch-up service, plus commentary on BBC Radio 5 live. Television coverage on Channel 4.

Wheelchair basketball player Phil Pratt has become the seventh Welsh member of Paralympics GB to win a medal in Rio.

The 22-year-old from Cardiff helped GB secure an 82-76 overtime win against Turkey in the bronze medal match, prompting an emotional response from the players and their fans.

The match was tied 65-65 at the end of normal time.

T44 sprinter Laura Sugar finished fifth in the 100m final to bring Welsh interest in the Games to an end.

