Aled Sion Davies: Paralympic champion focused on double gold at Worlds

Aled Sion Davies won F42-44 shot put bronze at the 2012 Paralympic Games in Lonson

Paralympic champion Aled Sion Davies wants two gold medals at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London.

Briton Davies won F42 shot put gold with a Games record at Rio 2016, but was unable to defend his 2012 discus title as it did not feature in Brazil.

"I don't normally say what I'm going for," said the Welshman, 25.

"But this time I'm definitely going for the two golds in both disciplines and nothing will be better than being in front of a home crowd."

Davies is set to resume training after taking a post-Rio break.

"As much as I love time off I love what I do and focus has already shifted to London," he said.

"Rio was only a stepping stone towards that and London is going to be a huge event, back in the Olympic Stadium."

Davies won F42 discus and shot put golds at the past two IPC World Athletics Championships - in Lyon in 2013 and in Doha two years later.