Commonwealth Games 2018: Meet Wales' Gold Coast hopefuls

Wales will send a team of around 150 athletes to the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast.
Their target is to bring back more than 25 medals - the number they won in Auckland 1990, their best haul from a game outside the UK.
"We want to have more medals than we've ever had in an away Games," said chef de mission Professor Nicola Phillips.
Who are the athletes hoping to help chase that target? BBC Wales Sport has been out to meet some of them.
