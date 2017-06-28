Brett Johns: Welshman will face Albert Morales in second UFC fight in Glasgow

Swansea's Brett Johns trained and fought for seven years in MMA before finally getting a call up to the UFC

Brett Johns has had a change of opponent for the Welshman's second bout in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The 25-year-old Swansea fighter had been set to take on Mitch Gagnon at UFC Glasgow on 16 July, but will instead face American Albert Morales.

It is the second time Johns has suffered the late withdrawal of an opponent, as he was due to face Ian Entwistle at the O2 Arena in March.

That bout was cancelled but luckily he has a replacement opponent this time.

Johns is undefeated in his 13 professional MMA fights and the bantamweight won his debut UFC fight over South Korea's Kwan Ho Kwak in Belfast in November 2016.

Swansea's Brett Johns says he spent a winter sleeping in a gym before his UFC call-up.

Morales (7-1-1) made his UFC debut in September 2016 when the 26-year-old fought Alejandro Perez to a majority draw.

The Californian's one loss in his pro MMA career came against Brazil's Tomas Almeida in November 2016 and Morales' trip to Scotland will be his first time fighting in Europe.

UFC Fight Night 113 takes place on Sunday, 16 July at the 10,500 capacity SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Johns will be joined on the bill in Glasgow by fellow Welsh fighter, Jack Marshman. The 27-year-old middleweight from Abertillery will face Canadian Ryan Janes.

UFC Glasgow will be headlined by Gunnar Nelson taking on Santiago Ponzinibbio.