Craig Evans beats Stephen Ormond by unanimous decision in Belfast

Craig Evans was listed ninth by the WBO on their world rankings list before facing Stephen Ormond

Welshman Craig Evans secured a unanimous points victory over Irishman Stephen Ormond to retain his WBO European lightweight title.

Evans took another step towards a possible world title shot in a scrappy fight that swung in favour of the champion in the later rounds.

Ormond was down twice at the end of the final round as two left hands to the body secured a 10-7 round for Evans.

The judges scored the contest 97-91, 99-89, 96-93 in favour of the Welshman.

Evans stated before the fight that he wants a shot at WBO lightweight champion Terry Flanagan and victory over Ormond will improve his WBO ranking of ninth.