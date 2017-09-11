Wales Sport Awards: Search begins for Wales' grassroots heroes

BBC Wales and Sport Wales have opened nominations to reward "inspiring individuals and sport organisations".

As well as celebrating individual grassroots contributions, judges are looking for organisations and sporting experiences that are helping people become and stay active.

The categories for 2017 nominations are:

Volunteer

Community coach

Inspiring young person

Sporting experience of the year

Organisation of the year

Nominations can be made via this online form.

BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero nominations are also open.

The Wales Sport Awards, hosted jointly by BBC Wales and Sport Wales, is the country's biggest annual celebration of the best of elite and grassroots sport.

It will be held on Monday, 4 December at Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, where the BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year and Coach of the Year awards will be announced.

'We want to find the very best'

Lawrence Conway, Chair of Sport Wales said: "Someone taking part in sport and regular physical activity and exercise has usually been inspired by a brilliant coach or volunteer, and their first experience can keep them participating for a lifetime.

"There are people and moments that are exciting, innovative and motivational.

"They are happening across the country and we want to find the very best so we can celebrate them and spread the message throughout Wales."

BBC Wales director Rhodri Talfan Davies said: "What better way to celebrate the very best of Welsh sport - be it on a community level, or in the elite world?

"The Wales Sport Awards are an opportunity to recognise the talent and hard work of so many inspirational individuals and organisations right across the country, and right across the sporting spectrum, and to proudly celebrate their achievements."

Nominations, which close at midday on Friday, 29 September for the community awards, are now open at www.walessportawards.co.uk, where you can also find more information about the categories.

BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero nominations close on 22 October.