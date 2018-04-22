UFC: Brett Johns defeated by Aljamain Sterling by unanimous decision

Brett Johns
Swansea's Brett Johns trained and fought for seven years in MMA before finally getting a call-up to the UFC

Brett Johns fell to his first UFC defeat as he lost to American Aljamain Sterling by unanimous decision.

The 25-year-old from Swansea came flying out of the blocks but the more experienced Sterling soon settled.

The American dominated all aspects of the fight, a fact reflected in the judges scores, who all judged Sterling the winner 30-27 in Atlantic City.

Welshman Johns now has a career record of 15 wins and 1 loss, as his aim of becoming a top-ten fighter continues.

For Sterling it was a much-needed win after losing three of his last five fights, whilst for John it was an untimely first defeat, as victory would have seen him become the rank nine bantamweight.

