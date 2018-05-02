Jon Ellis: West Wales Raiders coach sacked after record 144-0 loss

West Wales Raiders have released head coach Jon Ellis, with Phil Carleton taking over as caretaker.

The move comes after the winless League One side lost 144-0 at York City Knights on Sunday.

Raiders chairman Andrew Thorne said: "This has been one of the hardest decisions that the board and myself have had to make. Jon has been a stalwart of the club.

"However, where we are now and where we need to be are miles apart."

The Raiders, who relocated to Llanelli this season and previously played as the South Wales Ironmen, have lost all five of their League One games this year, conceding 432 points - an average of 86 in each game.

The defeat at York set a new record score and margin of victory in the professional English league system, surpassing the 138 held jointly by Huddersfield Giants and Barrow.

"Jon is a fantastic coach and has been involved in the development of so many young players for the past eight years, some of whom are in Super League today," Thorne added.

"But what the club needs at the moment is more than a coach. We have to change the culture that is embedded in rugby league in Wales and to do that we need to look for someone who can manage players as well as coach them."