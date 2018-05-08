Danny Wilson: Cardiff City's promotion is great for the city

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff promotion "massive for Welsh football" - Josh Navidi

Cardiff Blues head coach Danny Wilson said it would be great for the Welsh city to have two top-tier teams following Cardiff City's promotion.

Neil Warnock's Bluebirds won promotion back to the Premier League with a 0-0 draw at home to Reading on Sunday.

Blues, who share training facilities with the city's football club, secured their place in the Champions Cup with a 45-12 win over Southern Kings in April.

"It was fantastic to see them achieve their goals," said Wilson.

The Blues will also be looking to claim a second Challenge Cup title when they take on Gloucester in the final in Bilbao on Friday.

"We see those guys on a daily basis, they watch a lot of our games and we watch a lot of their games and we have a good relationship," said Wilson.

"It's great for Cardiff to have two teams in top-tier competitions next year."

Cardiff City are back in the top-flight of English football after being relegated in 2014

Despite playing a different sport, Wilson compared his side's fundamental approach to that of Warnock's football team.

"They have a simplistic approach," said Wilson. "They don't make things too complicated so the reaction speed on a the field is quick.

"It's been interesting to watch because we share a similar model even though they are very different sports.

"The nice thing about sharing a building together is you get to have those informal chats.

"He [Neil Warnock] is a real character, he has done a fantastic job and his record is phenomenal."