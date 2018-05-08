Danny Wilson: Cardiff City's promotion is great for the city
Cardiff Blues head coach Danny Wilson said it would be great for the Welsh city to have two top-tier teams following Cardiff City's promotion.
Neil Warnock's Bluebirds won promotion back to the Premier League with a 0-0 draw at home to Reading on Sunday.
Blues, who share training facilities with the city's football club, secured their place in the Champions Cup with a 45-12 win over Southern Kings in April.
"It was fantastic to see them achieve their goals," said Wilson.
The Blues will also be looking to claim a second Challenge Cup title when they take on Gloucester in the final in Bilbao on Friday.
"We see those guys on a daily basis, they watch a lot of our games and we watch a lot of their games and we have a good relationship," said Wilson.
"It's great for Cardiff to have two teams in top-tier competitions next year."
Despite playing a different sport, Wilson compared his side's fundamental approach to that of Warnock's football team.
"They have a simplistic approach," said Wilson. "They don't make things too complicated so the reaction speed on a the field is quick.
"It's been interesting to watch because we share a similar model even though they are very different sports.
"The nice thing about sharing a building together is you get to have those informal chats.
"He [Neil Warnock] is a real character, he has done a fantastic job and his record is phenomenal."