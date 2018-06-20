Jayne Ludlow and Becky James inducted into Hall of Fame

Jayne Ludlow was named Jarmo Matikainen's successor as Wales manager in 2014

Wales football manager Jayne Ludlow has been inducted into the Welsh Sports hall of fame.

Ludlow is one of four women among the 2018 inductees alongside Rio 2016 Olympics medal winning cyclist Becky James.

Welsh cricketer and hockey player Lynne Thomas, Commonwealth Games badminton champion Kelly Morgan and rugby league legend Roy Francis were also included.

The quintet takes the Hall of Fame total to 140 from 28 sports.

Ludlow retired in 2013 after scoring more than 200 goals for Arsenal during a glittering 13 year career.

The 39 year old won nine Premier League titles, the FA Women's Cup six times and the Uefa Cup in 2007.

After making her international debut in 1997, Ludlow played 61 times and scored 19 goals for Wales.

Ludlow took over as national manager job in 2014 and has given her nation a chance of World Cup qualification for the first time.

Becky James celebrates during the medal ceremony after winning Olympics silver in Rio

James won the world sprint and keirin titles in 2013 where she became the first British cyclists to win four medals at a World Championships.

The Welsh cyclist also won two silvers at the 2016 Rio Olympics before announcing her retirement in August 2017 aged 25.

Thomas played 10 Tests and 24 One-Day Internationals for England in an international career which spanned 13 years and two World Cups.

Thomas opened the batting when England won the 1973 tournament and became the first woman to score a one-day international century at a World Cup.

Thomas returned to the World Cup in 1982 where she captained an International XI in New Zealand.

She also played international hockey for Wales who combined her sporting career while holding down a full-time job as a PE teacher.

Llanelli-born Lynne Thomas, batting, played for England from 1966 to 1979

Morgan became the 1998 Commonwealth Games singles champion in Kuala Lumpur and claimed European silver and bronze medals.

Morgan represented Great Britain at three Olympics in Atlanta (1996), Sydney (2000) and Athens (2004).

Francis was the first black British professional coach in any sport in the late 1950s.

His playing career included 229 tries in his 356 games played for Wales and Great Britain.

Francis became a coach with Hull FC and led them to title success before going on to win the Challenge Cup with Leeds.

Francis also coached in Australia with the North Sydney Bears before another brief stint at Leeds and Bradford Northern. He died in 1989, aged 70.

The Welsh Sports hall of fame was created in 1980 .Professor Laura McAllister has taken over as chair from former First Minister Rhodri Morgan who died in 2017, while 1964 Olympic long jump champion Lynn Davies has become President.