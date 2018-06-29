BBC Sport - Geraint Thomas wants Tour de France yellow jersey again
Thomas eyes Tour de France yellow jersey
Welsh Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas says he has the chance to challenge Chris Froome for the yellow jersey at this year's Tour de France.
The 32-year-old - who won the Criterium du Dauphine and UK national time trial in June - wore the leader's jersey until the fifth stage of last year's Tour before Froome took it back en route to his fourth title.
Froome has since won the Vuelta a Espana and Giro d'Italia to complete an historic hat-trick of Grand Tours.