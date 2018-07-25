Stephen Dixon: Cardiff Devils sign Canadian forward from Grizzlys Wolfsburg

Dixon scored or assisted seven goals in seven play-off games in Germany last season

Cardiff Devils have signed forward Stephen Dixon from Grizzlys Wolfsburg, their third new signing this summer.

The 32-year-old has spent the last two seasons playing in Germany's top flight after time in both Finland and Sweden.

Dixon represented Canada at junior level and was part of the 2005 World Junior Championships gold medal side.

"Stephen Dixon is a solid two-way centre and has performed in Europe's top leagues for the last decade," said Devils coach Andrew Lord.

"He is a great skater, which he would need to be to stick in leagues like the KHL, Finnish Elite or Swedish Elite Leagues.

"We expect him to be an impact player in the Elite League and someone the Devils' fanbase is going to love."

Dixon joins American Ben Blood and fellow Canadian forward Michael Hedden as the Devils' new summer recruits.