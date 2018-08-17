BBC Sport - Wales over 70s play an international cricket match against touring Australia over 70s

Sporting seniors: Wales over 70s v Australia over 70s

  • From the section Wales

In 2017 the Wales over 70s cricket team was formed with the hope of preventing the increasing number of players aged 70 and over from drifting out of the game.

In a short period Wales have enjoyed considerable success against English counties but this week played their first ever one day international, facing a touring Australia side in Abergavenny.

Though well beaten, the Welsh seniors now hope for more internationals and an opportunity to show off their cricketing guile and experience.

Top videos

Video

Sporting seniors: Wales over 70s v Australia over 70s

  • From the section Wales
Video

Fury fight will happen insists Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'You'll not see a better catch than that all season!'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Stokes is desperate to play cricket again - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Why is Alonso retiring from F1?

Video

Nigerian cheerleading team: 'We Are Family!'

Video

Peacock back in step for Tokyo 2020

Top Stories