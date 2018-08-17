In 2017 the Wales over 70s cricket team was formed with the hope of preventing the increasing number of players aged 70 and over from drifting out of the game.

In a short period Wales have enjoyed considerable success against English counties but this week played their first ever one day international, facing a touring Australia side in Abergavenny.

Though well beaten, the Welsh seniors now hope for more internationals and an opportunity to show off their cricketing guile and experience.