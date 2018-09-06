Ironman Wales is billed as one of the world's toughest - and best - endurance events.

Competitors must complete a 3.8km swim off the coast of Tenby, Pembrokeshire, before taking on the hilly 180km bike ride and a marathon to finish.

As more than two thousand people prepare for the 2018 edition on Sunday, BBC Sport Wales spoke to athletes of all abilities and age groups to find out what makes this growing event so special.