BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2018: Six nominees revealed for award

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Jonathan Davies says award 'means a lot'

BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year award 2018 Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Date and time: Tuesday, 4 December at 21:00 GMT Coverage: Results and updates on BBC Wales Today, the BBC Sport website, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru

Six athletes have been nominated for the BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2018 award.

Footballer Gareth Bale, cyclists Elinor Barker and Geraint Thomas, Winter Olympian skeleton athlete Laura Deas, Paralympic skier Menna Fitzpatrick and snooker player Mark Williams make the shortlist.

The award is given to the person whom, it is felt, has achieved most in Welsh sport over the past year.

The winner will be revealed during an awards show at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, on Tuesday, 4 December 2018 after a public vote.

You will be able to vote by telephone or online for the nominee of your choice. Voting will open at 08:00 GMT on Monday, 26 November and will close on 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 2 December.

Full details on how to vote will be available in English on bbc.co.uk/sportwales and in Welsh on bbc.co.uk/cymrufyw, as well a full profile of each candidate.

Rugby union player Jonathan Davies took the award last year and the list of previous winners includes Welsh sporting greats such as footballer Ryan Giggs, boxer Joe Calzaghe and Paralympian Tanni Grey-Thompson.

Rhodri Talfan Davies, director of BBC Wales, said: "The unveiling of the BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year is the highlight of the Wales Sport Awards, and an important opportunity for us to thank the people who have entertained and inspired us throughout the year.

"This is a rich shortlist and is reflective of an exceptional year of Welsh sport across a number of fields and I look forward to seeing the winner crowned next month."

BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2018 nominees (listed in alphabetical order):

Gareth Bale (football): Continued to stake his claim to become arguably Wales' greatest footballer. He surpassed Ian Rush's 28 goals for Wales with a hat-trick against China to become Wales' all-time leading scorer. Coming off the bench he scored two goals, including a phenomenal overhead kick, to win the Champions League for Real Madrid.

Elinor Barker (cycling): Began the year with a silver medal in the women's team pursuit at the Track Cycling World Championships. She took gold in the women's points race at the Commonwealth Games, improving on her silver four years earlier. She would also help Team GB win gold in the team pursuit at the European Track Championships.

Laura Deas (skeleton): Was named in her first Olympic team in 2018, competing in the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. She brought home a bronze in the skeleton to become Wales' first Winter Olympics medallist.

Menna Fitzpatrick (skiing): Competing in the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, the visually impaired skier - along with guide Jen Kehoe - brought home four medals, including gold in the slalom. With two silvers and a bronze to add to her slalom title at the 2018 Games, she became Britain's most successful Winter Paralympian.

Geraint Thomas (cycling): Became the first Welshman, and just the third Briton, to claim road cycling's biggest prize when he won the Tour de France in 2018. In contention from the start, during the gruelling three-week race he become the first British rider to win on the fabled peaks of Alpe d'Huez on stage 12.

Mark Williams (snooker): Rolled back the years to win the World Snooker Championship for the third time with a dramatic 18-16 victory over former world number one John Higgins at the Crucible. The victory came an incredible 15 years after Williams last claimed the title.

Other awards which will be given on the night include:

Coach of the Year

Team of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Community Coach of the Year

The Inspiring Young Person award

The Getting Wales Active award

Organisation of the Year award

BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero

Voting for BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2018 will open from 08:00 GMT on Monday, 26 November and close at 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 2 December.

Full voting terms and conditions will be available on the BBC website and will also be carried on radio and television.

The winner will be unveiled on Tuesday, 4 December.

This event is not connected with the UK Sports Personality of the Year and is for the Wales award only.