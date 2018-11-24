John Phillips: Welshman loses to Kevin Holland at UFC Beijing
Welsh middleweight John Phillips was beaten in the third round by Kevin Holland at UFC Beijing on Saturday.
The 33-year-old from Swansea was hurt by a heavy body shot from his American opponent in the first and then needed a brief timeout after a low blow.
Phillips knocked Holland down in the second, but in the third was forced to tap out after he was put in a choke hold by Holland at the Cadillac Arena.
The Welshman's record is now 0-2 in UFC and 21-8 in MMA.