John Phillips: Welshman loses to Kevin Holland at UFC Beijing

  • From the section Wales
UFC fighter John Phillips
John Phillips has lost his two UFC fights

Welsh middleweight John Phillips was beaten in the third round by Kevin Holland at UFC Beijing on Saturday.

The 33-year-old from Swansea was hurt by a heavy body shot from his American opponent in the first and then needed a brief timeout after a low blow.

Phillips knocked Holland down in the second, but in the third was forced to tap out after he was put in a choke hold by Holland at the Cadillac Arena.

The Welshman's record is now 0-2 in UFC and 21-8 in MMA.

