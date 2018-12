From the section

Welsh middleweight John Phillips was beaten by Kevin Holland at UFC Beijing last month

Jack Marshman will fight fellow Welshman John Phillips at UFC London on Saturday, 16 March.

It will be the first ever all Welsh bout in the UFC.

Marshman, from Abertillery, has two wins from his five UFC fights, most recently losing to Karl Roberson in New York.

Swansea's John Phillips has lost both his fights by submission.