Wales flight cancelled as icy weather disrupts travel and fixtures

Wales women had their Friday morning flight from Bristol Airport to France cancelled because of wintry weather.

The Six Nations squad will instead fly out early on Saturday morning from Heathrow Airport to Toulouse on their way to Montpellier for Saturday's game (20:00 GMT).

Friday's horse race meeting at Chepstow was called off because of the weather.

Meanwhile ex-Wales captain Sam Warburton's journey for France v Wales in the Six Nations has been disrupted.

Warburton is heading to Stade de France as a BBC analyst, but flights from Cardiff have been affected.

Also in the Welsh Premiership, games postponed from Saturday, 2 February are Merthyr against north Wales side RGC, Bargoed v Cardiff and Newport v Llanelli.