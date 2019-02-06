Dolwyddelan police chase crash leaves man in hospital

North Wales Police has appealed for witnesses to the incident

A police chase that ended in a crash has left a man in a life-threatening condition.

The incident happened at Dolwyddelan, Conwy, after officers pursued the vehicle on the A470 following a report.

While the driver was arrested, the passenger was taken to hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

North Wales Police said it had reported the incident, which happened in the early hours of Wednesday, to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.