When sports stars' parents melted our hearts with their support

The father of Wales international Jess Fishlock has made an endearing mix-up in showing support for his daughter.

He's bought an XL Lyon shirt ready to cheer her on in the Champions' League final versus Barcelona on Saturday, but when it arrived he discovered he'd purchased the ladies size and not the men's.

Jess shared the amusing mess up to her Instagram story.

At least he tried!

But when else have sports stars' parents melted our hearts?

Bert le Clos

Bert Le Clos was spotted in the crowd leading to a memorable interview with Clare Balding

South African swimmer Chad le Clos's father Bert became an online sensation after watching his son beat Michael Phelps to Olympic gold in the 200m butterfly at London 2012.

He couldn't contain his pride in an interview with Clare Balding.

The South African won the race in one minute 52.96 seconds, 0.05secs ahead of Phelps with Japan's Takeshi Matsuda third.

Dell and Sonya Curry

Dell and Sonya Curry are sporting both their sons teams jerseys

Brothers Steph and Seth Curry are competing against each other in the NBA Western Conference Finals.

Their parents Dell and Sonya have watched their sons throughout the play-offs, but have come up with a unique way to ensure they root for both sons.

They turned up to game one of the best-of-seven series wearing half-and-half jerseys.

Dell has Warriors on the front and Trailblazers on the back; Sonya is wearing Trailblazers on the front and Warriors on the back.

Of course Curry is the name on the back of both jerseys!

Derek Redmond

Derek Redmon had to be helped across the finish line by his father

Britain's Derek Redmond was running in the semi-final of the 400m at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics when, following a hamstring injury, his father helped him over the line.

The injury occurred 250 metres in, forcing Redmond to collapse to the track.

Determined to finish the race, he got up and hobbled round before his father came out of the stands to help him complete the race.

It became one of the icon images of the 1992 Olympics.

Princess Anne

Zara Tindall was the first British royal to win an Olympic medal

During the London 2012 Olympics Zara Tindall (née Phillips) became the first British royal to win an Olympic medal.

She was part of the five-strong Great Britain eventing team that won silver behind Germany at London 2012.

Her mother, the Princess Royal was in charge of presenting medals for the event and couldn't hide her joy at her daughter's achievement.

Tindall said: "Of course it was amazing to receive the medal from my mum."