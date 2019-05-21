World Rugby Sevens Series: Wales name squad in 'fight for survival'

Wales celebrate after beating USA at Hong Kong Sevens in April

Wales are "fighting for survival" as they prepare for the penultimate round of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Wales currently lie 14th and need to remain in the top 14 after the last two rounds in London (25-26 May) and Paris (1-2 June) to avoid relegation.

"The boys recognise how much these final two weekends mean," said head coach Richie Pugh.

In what has been a steep learning curve for Wales' young squad, they beat series leaders USA in Hong Kong.

"We can't take out foot off the gas... and we can't afford to lose core status," added Pugh.

"We're fighting for every game and point on the series."

Luke Treharne once against captains Wales, while Scarlets player Morgan Williams is named in his first sevens squad since last year's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Wales have drawn Australia, USA and Spain in their pool in London, where Pugh will be assisted at Twickenham by Cardiff Blues coach Richie Rees.

Wales squad: Luke Treharne (capt), Owen Jenkins, Ethan Davies, Cai Devine, Afon Bagshaw, Joe Jenkins, Joe Goodchild, George Gasson, Cameron Lewis, Dafydd Smith, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Ben Cambriani, Tom Rogers, Morgan Williams.