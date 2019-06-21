Commonwealth Games: David Phelps disappointed at shooting omission

David Phelps announced his retirement from shooting in October 2018

Wales' double Commonwealth champion David Phelps is disappointed shooting is to be dropped from the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Shooting's exclusion from the 2022 Commonwealth Games has moved a step closer after the sport's appeal against the decision was rejected.

Phelps, 42, is the current Commonwealth rifle champion with his 2018 Gold Coast win repeating gMelbourne 2006. gold.

"Competing at five Games has been a terrific experience for me," he said.

"Having won the Gold medal in the Gold Coast, it will be strange to think the sport won't feature when it's held locally in Birmingham in 2022.

"Shooting is an amazing sport with incredibly talented athletes from all over the Commonwealth, with the chance for smaller countries and territories to win medals."

Phelps' gold was one of five shooting medals won at Gold Coast 2018 and without those medals Wales would have dropped from seventh to ninth in the medals table.

But the sport will not feature at the Games for the first time since 1970.

It had been included in Durban's programme for 2022 before the South African city were stripped of the Games as it did not meet the criteria.