Welsh trio named in Great Britain's European U20s squad

Jeremiah Azu, Sarah Omoregie and James Tomlinson will all compete for GB in July

Sprinter Jeremiah Azu, discus thrower James Tomlinson and shot putter Sarah Omoregie have been named in Great Britain's squad for the European Under-20 Athletics Championships.

Their selections follow the England Athletics Championships this weekend, which acted as European trials.

On Saturday Omoregie threw 15.41m, 4cm shy of her PB, to win the U20 shotput at the England Athletics Championships.

Tomlinson won the discus gold with a throw of 56.93m.

In May 2019, Azu, 18, ran 10.27secs, the 11th fastest time by a teenager in the world to date this year and the fastest by a European teenager.

British junior record holders Max Burgin and Alastair Chalmers also headline the squad.

Burgin, won European U18 800m gold in 2018, and broke David Sharpe's near 33-year British U20 record with a time of 1:45.36 on Sunday to become the fastest man in Britain this year.

World junior 4x400m bronze medallist and current European Under-20 leader Chalmers broke Richard Davenport's 14-year record with a time of 50.11s at last year's World Junior Championships.

Chalmers recorded another personal best in Geneva earlier this month to clock the European leading mark.

So far 30 athletes have been named to the team after the first round of selections.

The next trial events will take place on Saturday, 29 June in Watford, with the men's and women's 3000m. The team will be announced in full on Tuesday, 9 July.

The European Under 20 Athletics Championships take place in Sweden from 18-21 July.