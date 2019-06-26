Ryan Giggs: Wales boss inducted into Welsh Sports Hall of Fame

Ryan Giggs won 34 trophies as a player for Manchester United including 13 Premier League titles, four FA Cups and two Champions League titles.

Ryan Giggs has been inducted into the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame.

The current Wales boss and Manchester United great was one of five inductees.

Wales Grand Slam rugby star Steve Fenwick, Commonwealth Games gold medal winners Jazz Carlin and Michaela Breeze and former Wales netball player and coach Wendy White were also honoured.

Whitchurch High School was also recognised for its contribution to Welsh sport, as was the school's former head of sport, Steve Williams.

Wales and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, former Wales and British and Irish Lions rugby captain Sam Warburton and Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas were all pupils of Whitchurch High and were taught by Williams.

Jazz Carlin won gold for Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and two silver medals for Great Britain in the 2016 Olympics

Laura McAllister, chair of the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame, said: "We have added another famous five sporting greats to our roll of honour and it was fabulous to have Ryan, Michaela, Jazz and Steve joining an audience of nearly 400.

"The posthumous induction of Wendy White was a very special occasion for Welsh netball and we were delighted to welcome her brother Barrie White to the night."

Giggs was the 23rd footballer to be inducted into the Welsh Sport Hall of Fame, following in the footsteps of former Wales managers Terry Yorath, John Toshack, Gary Speed, Jimmy Murphy, and Mark Hughes.