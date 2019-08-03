The fans behind the Giantkillers: The Team That Wouldn't Die

A new documentary follows the 'Amber Army' over the course of their epic giant killing FA Cup run.

Leicester City have close to everything in the world of football: a Premier League trophy, state of the art facilities, world class players, a wide range of staff from the head office to the ticket office. But when they came to Rodney Parade, they couldn't have faced a more different club.

Giantkillers: The Team That Wouldn't Die looks at the story of Newport County - from relegation out of the Football League and exile from Wales, to the FA Cup run that claimed the 2015-16 Premier League champions.

One of the biggest takeaways from this documentary is how much work was put in by the fans to keep this club afloat.

"There are a lot of volunteers working for the benefit of the club," says Jeff Challingsworth, who volunteers in the club shop. "Without the volunteers, the club, I don't think, could exist."

He may very well be right.

Bancruptcy to re-birth

After Newport were relegated from the old Division 4 - now League Two - in 1988, the club spiralled into bankruptcy. The reason they continued to exist? The fans.

Lifelong fan and honorary club president David Hando recalls "We all said 'right, why not start a new club?' We wanted a Newport side aiming to play in the Football League, even if it meant starting right at the bottom."

David Hando was chairman of Newport AFC during their formative years climbing up the English non-league pyramid.

A group of fans, led by Hando as chairman, started a new club from the ashes of the old one, and Newport began their climb back to the higher tiers of football in England and Wales.

The newly formed team had to play parks football in England, as the Welsh FA didn't recognise them as a valid club. They entered the Hellenic League playing in Gloucestershire.

The league was four tiers below the Fourth Division and Newport played their home games in Moreton in Marsh, ground-sharing with Moreton Town. They fielded amateur players - their starting line-up included four postmen.

It was this move to England that gave them their nickname - The Exiles.

Newport County AFC fans had to make a 160 mile round trip to watch their side play in the Cotswolds

"The average crowd in the Hellenic League was probably about 80, maybe a couple of dogs," says John 'Relo' Relish, the Newport manager at the time, "but we came out to about 1500 Newport fans around the place!"

The passion of the fans - travelling to England to support their team in parks football, renovating their old home of Somerton Park when they were allowed back in 1990, volunteering around the club to this day - is the reason this football club exists.

"Without the fans, the astonishing rise of Newport County AFC from the ashes of the old club simply would not have happened," says BBC Football Correspondent Rob Phillips.

"They refused to allow League football to be extinguished for ever and more than a quarter of a century later their dreams became a reality."

So when this club - given new life by the fans, owned by the fans, supported passionately both in the stands and by its volunteers - dumped Leicester City out of the FA Cup in January, it was more than a conventional FA Cup giantkilling.

It was a reward for all those who put their blood, sweat and tears into this club.

Giantkillers: The Team That Wouldn't Die - BBC One Wales 22:20, Saturday, 3 August