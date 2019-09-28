National League: Wrexham need manager to 'rescue' season

Spencer Harris has been on Wrexham's board of directors since November 2011

Wrexham want their new manager to stabilise the team and push for the play-offs says club director Spencer Harris.

The National League strugglers parted company with Bryan Hughes after a run of eight games without a win.

Ex-boss Brian Flynn is in caretaker charge as Wrexham seek their 11th permanent manager in 12 seasons.

"We've got a talented group, We shouldn't be where we are," he said.

"We need someone to come in, make sure we are safe in the league and then have a go at the play-offs."

Harris refused to discuss potential candidates for the role but former Dragons manager Dean Keates and Connah's Quay Nomads boss Andy Morrison have been linked.

Hughes's departure came after he had given a vote of confidence a week earlier by the club but Harris said defeats at Aldershot and AFC Fylde sealed the manager's fate.

"After the vote of confidence we lost the two following games and dropped into the bottom four," Harris told BBC Radio Cymru's Welsh language Ar y Marc programme.

"That's not good enough for Wrexham and we had to do something to turn the situation around as soon as possible,

"We're not where we expected to be and where the fans expected us to be in the league.

"It's difficult when a manager leaves a club. It's sad to see him go but we had to make sure that we can rescue our season."