BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2019: Elinor Barker profile

Elinor Barker held off the Netherlands' Kirsten Wild to win women's scratch gold at the 2019 Track World Championships

Elinor Barker proved she remains one of cycling's stars by winning a gold and silver medal at the 2019 Track World Championships in February.

The 25-year-old had finished second in the scratch race in 2017, but showed all her racing skills to win this time around in Pruszkow, Poland.

Barker sat near the back of the pack for 38 of the 40 laps, before launching a blistering attack that took her clear of Kirsten Wild, a winner in 2015 and 2018, and then held off her Dutch rival to the line.

She was also part of the Great Britain quartet - alongside Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald and Ellie Dickinson - that took women's team pursuit silver behind Australia by 0.204 seconds, while she just missed out on the podium in the madison, finishing fourth with team-mate Neah Evans.

The summer proved a low point for Barker on the road, as the Drops Cycling rider broke her collarbone in a crash at the conclusion of the RideLondon Classique in August.

Barker made light of the injury, saying "you're not a real cyclist until you've broken a collarbone". The previous month she had also revealed she has suffered from endometriosis for much of her career.

But she was back in action for the Track World Cup in Glasgow in November, helping GB women claim gold in the team pursuit along with Archibald, Evans and Dickinson, while in tandem with Archibald also added a silver in the madison.

Elinor Barker (2nd from L) won gold at the 2019 Track Cycling World Cup in the women's team pursuit

The former Maindy Flyers Cycling Club junior served notice of her talent when Barker was crowned the Junior Time Trial world champion in 2012, an achievement that was recognised when she was voted the Carwyn James Junior Sportswoman of the Year at the 2012 BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year.

She became a senior world champion the following year at just 18, when the then A-Level student was part of the GB women's team pursuit trio that beat Australia in the final at the 2013 World Track Cycling Championships in Belarus.

Barker won her first major titles for Wales when she won silver in the women's points race and bronze in the scratch race at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

In 2015 came a European Track title in the team pursuit, although Barker and her team-mates had to settle for silver at the World Championships.

But the GB quartet made amends in style the following year by winning an Olympic gold medal in the team pursuit at Rio 2016, with Barker, Kenny, Joanna Rowsell Shand and Archibald setting a new world record time in the process.

Barker became a World and European champion for the third time in 2017.

At the World Track Championships in Hong Kong in April, Barker claimed gold in the points race, plus two silvers in the madison - riding with Nelson - and the scratch race.

At October's European Track Championships in Berlin, Barker and Ellie Dickinson claimed the madison title with Barker also winning silver in a Great Britain team pursuit quartet that included fellow Welsh rider Manon Lloyd.

Barker's adaptability in track events saw her become the omnium winner in the Six Day Series final in Majorca, while at the National Track Championships she won omnium silver and scratch bronze.

In the opening round of the Track Cycling World Cup in Poland in November, partnering Nelson once more, Barker won silver in the madison.

A week later in the next round in Manchester, Barker and Katie Archibald rode to madison gold, with the pair also part of the winning women's team pursuit.

A stellar 2017 was capped when Barker was made a MBE in the New Year Honours list.

The following year was to prove even better, as Barker claimed Wales' first Commonwealth Games track cycling gold in almost 30 years by taking the women's points race title on Australia's Gold Coast in April 2018.

Barker had started the year with two silvers at the final round of the Track Cycling World Cup in Minsk, Belarus, in the omnium and the scratch race, then in March took silver in the women's team pursuit at the Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

She capped an impressive 2018 as part of the GB team that won team pursuit gold at the European Track Championships. Barker, Kenny, Archibald and Evans dominated Italy in the final to take the title in Glasgow.

