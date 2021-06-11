Name the Wales team which reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals

Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales were beaten 2-0 in the semi-final by Portugal

Wales begin their Euro 2020 journey against Switzerland in Baku on Saturday.

Four years ago, Wales played the biggest game in their football history as they faced Portugal in the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in Lyon.

A wave of emotion and optimism carried Chris Coleman's side to the last four, with a 3-1 quarter-final win against Belgium on the way.

Sadly for the travelling Welsh support, a spot in the final to face hosts France wasn't to be as goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani instead put Portugal through - and they lifted the trophy four days later.

Listed below are the 11 players who made the starting line-up for Wales in that semi-final match at the Stade de Lyon, plus the domestic clubs they played for at the time.

There are two minutes on the clock to name as many players as you can. Good luck!