Storm Dennis causes Dragons v Benetton to be called off

Newport County Football Club and Newport RFC also play at Rodney Parade

Dragons' home game against Italian side Benetton, scheduled for Saturday, 15 February, has been postponed because of the approaching Storm Dennis.

Tournament organisers say the decision was made "in the interests of supporter and staff safety" because of "the extreme weather conditions forecast".

Talks are going on to decide when the game will be played.

The Welsh Premiership game between Newport and Llandovery due to be played on Sunday has also been called off.

In the Welsh Premiership, RGC's home game against Carmarthen will kick off at 12:00 instead of 14:30 GMT on Saturday.