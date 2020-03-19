Coronavirus: Welsh sport rallies to help the vulnerable

Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar has urged fans to stay connected during self-isolation

Social media has its critics. It can be a worrying and unfriendly place.

But it can also be a platform for random acts of kindness, acts that are needed now more than ever with coronavirus sweeping the nation.

The likes of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have become filled with posts from sports stars and clubs encouraging us to reach out and stay connected amid self-isolation.

Here we take a look of some of the best coming from Wales.

Anyone involved in rugby knows the community is tighter than any scrum.

Wales prop Rob Evans and Cardiff Blues number eight Nick Williams are just some of the players offering their downtime to help people cut off from the shops or pharmacies.

Qualified doctor Jamie Roberts has reached out from South Africa where he currently plays for Super Rugby side Stormers.

He Tweeted Cardiff and Vale University Health Board offering staff a vacant flat.

Dragons have launched their own delivery initiative during which players and staff will be contacting the region's senior supporters and those with disabilities.

Fans in a position to help are also being encouraged to volunteer.

Meanwhile Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar has recorded a video in which he asks fans to stay connected and show kindness.

Scrum-half Rhys Webb was in line to start for Wales for the first time in over two years before the Scotland Six Nations game was postponed.

But true to form, he took to social media not to complain about his missed opportunity, but to offer his shorts to charities looking to raise money.

And you can always rely on Wales full-back Liam Williams to make you smile on social media, this time making a personal announcement.

The world of football is also doing its bit during these worrying an unprecedented times.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs and his former Manchester United team mate Gary Neville have closed their co-owned hotels to the public and instead offering rooms free of charge to NHS staff and other medical workers.

Elsewhere Cymru Premier side Connah's Quay Nomads have announced that all emergency service workers will receive free admission to their home games once the league resumes.

The club is also heavily involved with the trending "stay at home challenge" which sees players show off their skills with the elusive toilet roll.

Ammanford FC has brought people together by launching an online FIFA tournament for Welsh clubs which has seen a great response, with over 100 teams signing up.

Such has been the success that they have decided to raise money for the NHS and a food bank local to the winning club.

And finally, Glamorgan cricketer Andrew Salter shows anything is possible when working from home.