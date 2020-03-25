Olympic Quiz: Can you name all Wales medal winners in Rio?

Rio de Janeiro in Brazil was the host for the 31st Olympic games

The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, due to begin on 24 July, have agreed to a one-year postponement of the event because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Four years ago the Games of the XXXI Olympiad were held in Rio, and proved to be the most successful for Welsh athletes.

Four Team GB athlete's from Wales won gold medals, and a further five came home from Brazil with silvers. How many of them can you remember in three minutes?