Coronavirus: Emergency funding of £400,000 for non-profit clubs in Wales

The Welsh Government and Sport Wales have made £400,000 of emergency funding available to non-profit community clubs.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit just weeks after many clubs were severely damaged by storms Dennis and Ciara.

Welsh Government confirmed they are making £200,000 available, matched by Sport Wales, up to £5,000 per club.

"We're acutely aware of challenges to Wales' sporting infrastructure," said Sport Wales acting CEO Brian Davies.

"We're grateful to Welsh Government for this additional funding - it will be a lifeline for community clubs.

"Given the enormity of the current crisis, we anticipate receiving a significant number of applications, and we'll need to direct funds to where they are most needed."

This emergency funding will be made available over the next 12 weeks, with an additional £8.1m being committed for longer-term funding.

Davies added: "We have already identified an initial fund of up to £8.1m which will allow us to continue to support our partners beyond the Emergency Relief Fund.

"We will be working closely with our partners over the coming weeks to determine together how best to utilise the fund to support sport in Wales."