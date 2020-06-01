Last updated on .From the section Wales

The Principality Stadium rugby pitch makes way for speedway and other events during normal times

The 2020 British FIM Speedway Grand Prix, due to be held in Cardiff on 18 July has been cancelled.

Principality Stadium has been turned into a hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic and organisers accepted the event could not be held later in 2020.

The event will return to the city's Principality Stadium on 17 July 2021 and will remain the 20th Grand Prix to be held at the multi-use venue.

Ticketholders for the 2020 event can use them next year or claim a refund.

Organisers issued a statement external-link in which triple world champion Tai Woffinden said he was "gutted" he will not race in Cardiff this year.

He added: "That only makes me hungrier for next season's event. The atmosphere is unreal. It's always a special night and I can't wait to be back in July next year."